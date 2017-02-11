Are you ready for the Mardi Gras?

After suffering a stroke and brain hemorrhage, Dinah Heller of St. Martin wasn’t sure who the man who kept visiting her in the hospital was. Then he explained that they had been married for three years.
Doug Heller is able to share his enjoyment of bicycling with his wife, Dinah, who is paralyzed from a stroke. The Hellers used a GoFundMe account to buy a DUET wheelchair bicycle, and they now explore the region together.
The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen wants to rein in the use of street-side signs and flags that businesses use to attract customers. Take a quick look at what they’re talking about. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald
Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston held a press conference on Thursday, December 8, 2016, to address the issue of whether there was a call to cancel the Ocean Springs night parade. Dunston said it was a miscommunication.