Marie Claire, Elle came to Pascagoula to photograph Sarah Thomas

Sarah Thomas came home to Pascagoula on Friday, and brought quite the entourage with her.
The first full-time woman NFL referee and Pascagoula High School basketball standout was in town with Hearst Digital Media for photo shoots with Elle and Marie Claire magazines, said Ravin Floyd, public relations specialist for the city of Pascagoula.
Elle and Marie Claire are writing feature stories about Thomas and what she has accomplished, after she was named one of Activia’s Women of Excellence.
Thomas and her entourage met at the recreation center that bears her name — the Sarah Bailey Thomas Gymnasium. Hearst set up at the gym Friday, Floyd said, and Thomas had her hair, makeup and wardrobe done right there.
Floyd said Thomas posed for photos at the gymnasium near the sign with her name on it.
The photo shoot ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thomas spent the rest of her afternoon visiting Pascagoula.
The city on Facebook mentioned being excited to have Thomas home for the day.
