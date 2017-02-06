Grand jury clears Jackson County officers in woman’s shooting

A grand jury has cleared several Jackson County sheriff’s deputies of any wrongdoing in the shooting of Catrick Tasha Howell during a high-speed chase last year.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence’s office released the partial grand jury report Monday night.
The report said the grand jury found no criminal conduct on behalf of the officers and “found that no further action is warranted.”
Howell was wounded after being shot twice on Oct. 24, 2016.
The incident began in D’Iberville when police tried to pull over a truck that had been reported stolen from Mobile. Howell was a passenger in the truck driven by Carl Daniel Young Jr. of Mobile.
Young had refused to stop, leading D’Iberville officers and Jackson County deputies that involved collisions with a patrol car and another vehicle, injuring the driver.
Deputies fired shots at the truck in an attempt to to end the chase.
Three others were injured when their car hit the truck as Young continued to evade officers, authorities said at the time.
Deputies eventually stopped Young, and he and Howell ran from the truck on foot. Deputies pursued them, and at some point, gunfire erupted.
Officials did not explain how the final shots erupted.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
