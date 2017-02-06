Million-dollar lot in downtown Ocean Springs up for bids

It’s a little over 2 acres with 332 feet of frontage on popular Government Street in Ocean Springs.
The old Swingster property is officially up for sale by Jackson County. And the minimum bid the county will accept is $1 million.
The address is 1515 Government Street.
Supervisors on Monday took formal action to declare the property no longer useful to the county. Supervisors have long said the property needs to go back on the tax rolls.
The county removed the building and changed the zoning from industrial to commercial to make the property more marketable and a better fit for downtown. The sprawling old garment factory had housed Hurricane Katrina volunteers after the storm.
Jackson County will advertise the intent to sell on Friday, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24. The county will accept sealed bids until 1 p.m. on March 20, when the bids will be opened publicly and read aloud in the Board of Supervisors’ board room in the County Services Complex.
“We look forward to seeing what the future developer has in store,” said Board President Troy Ross, who is currently deployed and in Germany. Ross said the property is in a prime location with a lot of potential to bring in tax dollars with the right development.
The county is not making any specifications for future development.
Bidders can check out the specs on the county website or call 228-769-3061.
