You won't believe what's in this tree

Doug Heller is able to share his enjoyment of bicycling with his wife, Dinah, who is paralyzed from a stroke. The Hellers used a GoFundMe account to buy a DUET wheelchair bicycle, and they now explore the region together.
The Ocean Springs Board of Alderman and Mayor Connie Moran discuss changing the city’s regulation of bed and breakfasts during a meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2016. The Board of Alderman decided to table to issue for 60 days to study the issue further and to hear from residents that would be potentially effected.
The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen wants to rein in the use of street-side signs and flags that businesses use to attract customers. Take a quick look at what they’re talking about. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald
Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston held a press conference on Thursday, December 8, 2016, to address the issue of whether there was a call to cancel the Ocean Springs night parade. Dunston said it was a miscommunication.
Ocean Springs resident Clarence Battle and his family will have a home rent-free for the next 90 days after a group of real estate professionals in Ocean Springs heard about his story. Battle ran into his burning home on Nov. 22 to rescue his fiance and three children, suffering burns on his hands and lips in the process.