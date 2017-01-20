What do you get when you mix coffee and BBQ in Moss Point?

Donna Rogers was in the advertising business before she decided to become a shopkeeper.
As she traveled the Coast, she was drawn to the coffee shops with the atmosphere of “people getting comfortable and plugged in, and the diverse conversations.
“I love people and I love coffee,” she told the Sun Herald this week. “Visiting shops, I thought, ‘I can do that!’ ”
I love people and I love coffee. Visiting shops, I thought, ‘I can do that!’
Donna Rogers, LaChelle’s Coffee and Conversation in Moss Point
So she and her husband, Lee Rogers, have opened the little building at 3430 Main Street (Mississippi 613) in the Southgate Shopping Center as LaChelle’s Coffee and Conversation, with an added feature.
Since Lee Rogers has had a mobile barbecue cart around town for 10 years, they decided to make it permanent and add it to the coffee shop. So the coffee shop menu is two sided, with Friends BarBQue on the back.
“I don’t know anyone else who does this,” Donna Rogers said.
But this is the only real coffee shop in the city right now, she said. And she hopes it will be a success in the Main Street corridor from Interstate 10 to Pascagoula.
Her atmosphere is inviting, with yellow accents, lots of windows and a big-screen television. There’s also a drive-thru window.
She said she thinks they will fit into East Jackson County nicely with Pascagoula’s Crazy B’s Coffee and Confections and Gautier’s Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee.
The little building used to be the I Love Yogurt shop.
Rogers said she is looking forward to introducing specialty lattes and espressos to the corridor.
An open house for LaChelle’s Coffee and Friends BarBQue will be Feb. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Operating hours for now are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Rogers expects the hours to expand with success.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
If you go
What: Open house for LaChelle’s Coffee and Conversation, plus Friends BarBQue
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: 3430 Main Street (Mississippi 613) in the Southgate Shopping Center
Comments