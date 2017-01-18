If you like craft beer and art, you’ll love this Ocean Springs festival

While fads on the Coast may come and go — Pokemon Go, anyone? — the trend of microbreweries and craft-made beer is only growing stronger.
Artisan beer will be the focus Wednesday night at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art as it plays host to the WAMA Craft Beer Tasting Festival. The tasting, now in its fourth year, starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for WAMA members, $20 for non-members and free to all new members. Entrainment will be provided by Katie Mason and Matt Schnake.
“Craft beers are a big thing in Ocean Springs, but it seems the entire Coast can’t get enough of them,” said WAMA director of development Corey Christy. “It’s a very craft-beer friendly community and this festival will give people a chance to checkout some of the best hand-crafted beer on the Coast and see what all we have to offer at the WAMA — this is to let people now that we’re not just the wine and cheese crowd.”
Vendors for the festival are Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, Hops and Growlers, Brews Cruze, Lazy Magnolia Brewery, Gulf Coast Brewers League and Biloxi Brewing Company.
“This a mixture of the local breweries and some groups that also produce and share their beer,” Christy said.
Christy said one brewery will be making its debut at the festival.
“Biloxi Brewing Company is opening on Saturday, so this will give people a preview of what they will be offering.”
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company will have samples of three new beers — Kiln Mississippi Gold, Gulf Porter and Big and Juicy IPA.
“Craft beer is an art form and we need to support that,” Christy said.
Christy’s band Blackwater Brass has had its own limited edition craft beer for the past two years through Crooked Letter Brewing Co. in Ocean Springs.
“We plan on doing it again this year,” Christy said. “The band really gets involved with the flavor profile.”
