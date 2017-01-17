Moss Point alderman wants more candidates for police chief’s job

Moss Point city leaders are set to interview the sixth and final candidate for Moss Point police chief Tuesday night, though at least one city official said he’d like to see more people applying for the position.
“I think we are little rushed on this,” Alderman Wayne Lennup said Tuesday, though he said he didn’t want to discuss specific candidates.
“I’d like to know if there is more interest out there or if people are holding back because it is the end of an administration,” he said. “It almost seems a little unfair to them (the applicants) to come in and take a chance of leaving their existing job when they don’t know what that next board is going to do with them.”
Assistant Chief Brandon Ashley did not apply for the job because of the uncertainty of the position in the future. Whoever is appointed is an at-will employee who loses any civil service protection. Because a new administration will be taking over soon, whoever is hired will have to wait and see if the city votes to hire them again.
The municipal elections are in May. The general election follows in June.
The city is replacing former Chief Art McClung. A vote for a replacement is not listed on Tuesday night’s agenda.
The city voted to fire McClung in the fall but later allowed him to resign. The action came after a Sun Herald report on McClung’s traffic stop in Pascagoula, during which he told officers he had had “at least three vodkas.”
Lennup said he wanted a new administration to appoint the next chief.
“If they are in the position to take the chief’s job that is only going to last a few months, they are just taking a chance with a job,” Lennup said. “I think we’d have more applicants if an election wasn’t coming up so soon.”
The last of six interviews begins around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The last candidates set for an interview is Christopher C. Canaski, who lives in the Kiln and works at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. He’s a former police chief for Cordova, Alaska.
The other candidates are:
▪ George Chaix, who lives in Biloxi, a corporal and crime scene supervisor for Biloxi Police Department.
▪ Moss Point Police Cmdr. Stacey V. Deans, who lives in Ocean Springs.
▪ Louis C. “L.C.” Fairley, who lives in McClain, a former police chief of New Augusta, ran for sheriff of George County but did not win.
▪ Joe Sellers, former Moss Point police officer, who lives in Moss Point.
▪ Lamar Underwood, former Pascagoula police detective, who lives in Moss Point.
