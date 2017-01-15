Kids find unfired artillery round in woods near Ocean Springs school

Two children playing in a wooded area Sunday morning found an old Naval artillery round, officials said.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said a resident who lives near Palmetto Park, a neighborhood about a half-mile south of Ocean Springs High School, saw the kids playing with the round and called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
The Biloxi Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene to remove the device, Ezell said.
Investigators found the round to be still intact and unfired, Ezell said, and the detonator tip was still in place.
Officials don’t know how old the device is or how long it was in the woods.
