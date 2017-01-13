He went missing in New Orleans; search leads to use of his credit cards

Mark Bakotic said he has walked the streets of the French Quarter and Central Business District almost every day since his son went missing last month.
He has gone door to door, passing out flyers at the city’s bars, in a desperate attempt to find his son, Mark Bakotic II, who was last seen at the Republic night club on Dec. 30. Police said Thursday they are looking for two women who tried to use the younger Bakotic’s credit cards the next day.
Bakotic’s friends told detectives that he had taken a psychedelic drug called 2CE before wandering off from the club, at 828 S. Peters Street, around 11 p.m., according to police.
Bakotic has not been seen since, police said. His father said that his son had only moved to New Orleans from Mississippi about two months before his disappearance.
“I know he ran away from his friends, and I’ve been looking for him ever since,” Bakotic said. “I’ve left no stone unturned.”
Now there appears to be a break in the case. Police have named two women who are believed to have used Bakotic’s credit cards at gas stations in the 9th Ward and Chalmette.
Police are seeking to question the women, identified as Brittany Pinera, 31, and Karima Peters, 34.
Bakotic said he had uncovered surveillance photos of the women with a bit of detective work of his own. He tracked credit card records to see where his son’s cards were used, he said.
“I was looking to see whether my son was using it,” he said. “I want my son to walk in through the door, not the women.”
Mark Bakotic II is described as 6’4” tall, 185 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve button-down shirt and blue jeans.
Police asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark Bakotic II or the women to call Fifth District detective Johnny Magee at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
