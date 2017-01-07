Foul play suspected after woman’s body found in Vancleave

The body of a woman was found off Ridgeland Road in Vancleave, and Jackson County sheriff’s officials suspect foul play.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the victim is 30 years old. She was found around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Ezell said her identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Jackson County officials were at the scene into the night Saturday, Ezell said.
An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death, Ezell said, and investigators are “following several leads and questioning witnesses.”
More information will be released on Sunday, Ezell said.
Anyone with information about the case should call 228-769-3065 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
