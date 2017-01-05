Ocean Springs to rein in crop of signs growing along U.S. 90

It can be a visual assault at times, all the little folding signs, banners and flags along U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs.
It seems to get more intense the closer you get to downtown, where the small businesses are closer together.
They announce flu shots, cell phone service, a new day for a business to be open or just that a business exists nearby.
The city discussed what to do this week as complaints have come in.
Vicki Rhodes, a business owner herself, addressed aldermen Tuesday night to say “the highway is our gateway to our community. It has to look good.”
Flags aren’t coming down when they get worn out, she said.
Ocean Springs has a lot of little businesses, and we’re all just doing what we have to do to survive.
Mickey Creech, owner of Java Joe’z coffee
“We’ve got all this rinky-dink signage going on right now,” she said. “I feel we need to do something as a city. Downtown is fabulous. They’ve done it right. The highway looks horrible.”
The city building official, Hilliard Fountain, said when the wind blows, they’re a danger and “who really reads those signs at highway speeds?”
Fountain said the extra signage started being a problem last year. He was looking for aldermen to help his department come up with a simple way of citing business owners who are out of compliance; otherwise, court is involved.
There is a law, Fountain told aldermen, but they don’t have a full-time code enforcement officer to make the rounds regularly.
“It’s difficult to control,” Mayor Connie Moran said. “You don’t see these signs in Gautier, but they seem to grow here.”
Alderman Matt McDonnell said the city has to be consistent or it won’t do any good. “Doing nothing for a long period of time is why you have a problem,” he said.
The art of survival
It was Alderman John Gill who reminded his fellow leaders that “advertising is part of the livelihood of a business. They can’t get enough advertising.”
After the meeting Alderman Chic Cody said, “God knows we don’t want to hurt business. We need the money.”
It’s sales tax from these small businesses that carry the city, he said.
We can look like Las Vegas if we want to, or they need to keep to the ordinance ... and do their advertising another way.
Hilliard Fountain, city building official
Business owners say the landscape along U.S. 90 starts looking the same, and they need signs and flags to distinguish their business.
They say they need all the help they can get.
Mickey Creech, owner of Java Jo’z coffee shop, said he has worked to comply with the city during the 12 years he has been along the highway.
He knows that a folding sign can’t be in the highway right-of-way or MDOT will pick it up. If the city takes one, you can retrieve it from the Building Department, and if it happens too may times, the city can fine you.
“But I personally don’t think anyone is doing anything wrong,” he said. “Ocean Springs has a lot of little businesses, and we’re all just doing what we have to do to survive.”
The law and what to do
The law allows portable signs that tag a business as long as it’s one sign, not on the highway right-of-way, and it comes down each day when the business closes.
Flags and banners are a different story. As long as a flag is non-commercial — just a color or announces “open” or “welcome” — it is probably OK. It just can’t announce what a business sells. When a flag is non-commercial, business owners can call it yard art, given it’s on their property.
The problem comes when businesses go beyond. One person in the Building Department said, “at times it looks like one business is trying to outdo his neighbors.”
Then there is placement.
Fountain said the city pulled one fitness center’s sign, warned the business owner when he picked it up, then watched as the sign went back up. Over weeks, it crept back out toward the highway, where it was illegal again in the right-of-way.
“I watched it as it kept moving further and further out,” he said.
“We can look like Las Vegas if we want to,” he said “Or they need to keep to the ordinance, limit the number of signs, and do their advertising elsewhere, another way.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
