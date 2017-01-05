No, Harrison Ford isn’t moving to Ocean Springs

No, Miley Cyrus isn’t moving to Huntsville, Alabama and Justin Bieber isn’t moving to Gulf Shores. Welcome to the world of fake news, a new frontier where anything goes on the internet, particularly on Facebook.
The latest fake news circulating around social media in South Mississippi claims actor Harrison Ford thinks the people of Ocean Springs are just dandy. The article says that Ford said his car overheated in the town and that he’s moving to Ocean Springs as soon as he retires.
And while the people of Ocean Springs deserve the recognition, the account is fake. Harrison Ford has not mentioned Ocean Springs in any recent interviews.
The fake article originated on the website 16wmpo.com, a site that claims to have “local” and “breaking” news. It also has a disclaimer tab stating that its content is “not fake news” but rather satire and entertainment. It also says the following, qualifying itself as fake news — “The articles on 16wmpo.com are not real.”
If you see something on Facebook or online that seems too good to be true, facts can be checked online at Snopes.com.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
