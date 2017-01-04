Pascagoula police asking public’s help to find missing teen

The Pascagoula Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old.
He was reported missing Tuesday night by his mother and stepfather. He was last seen at his home.
Trenton Montrell Smith was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown jogging pants and black/brown Nike Jordan shoes.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.
SunHerald.com will update this story as details become available.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments