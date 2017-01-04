Jackson County

January 4, 2017 10:16 AM

Pascagoula police asking public’s help to find missing teen

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

The Pascagoula Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old.

He was reported missing Tuesday night by his mother and stepfather. He was last seen at his home.

Trenton Montrell Smith was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown jogging pants and black/brown Nike Jordan shoes.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.

SunHerald.com will update this story as details become available.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

Related content

Jackson County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos