If Holcomb Boulevard is part of your drive, take another route

If you drive on Holcomb Avenue as part of a daily routine, take note that you should take an alternate route Wednesday morning.
The city’s Public Works department is making water repairs on the roadway, so Holcomb Avenue, from Davis Road to Evelyn Drive, will be closed until further notice, Mayor Connie Moran said Wednesday on Facebook.
A Public Works employee said crews are fixing the problem now, but she could not say what the issue was or why it became a nuisance.
Sun Herald will update this story.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments