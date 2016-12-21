Did you know it’s a felony in Mississippi to steal a dog?

It was the week before Christmas, and someone stole four puppies from Emily Walsh’s yard on Old River Road.
The momma dog was still there, but the 3- to 4-week-old pups were gone. So Walsh filed a report.
Stealing a dog in Mississippi, no matter what the value, is a felony.
On Tuesday, Jackson County deputies, checking out a domestic call on Jim Ramsay Road, found the puppies.
They arrested Amanda Potter, 27, a woman Walsh knew.
When deputies said they would arrest both Potter and her live-in boyfriend on a charge of possessing the stolen dogs, Potter told officers she took the dogs. She told deputies that she told the boyfriend they were a gift from her uncle. Then she told deputies she took them out of Walsh’s yard because she though they were malnourished, which didn’t appear to be the case at first glance, officers said.
Walsh is pressing charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Potter was still in the county jail on Wednesday, but the puppies are back in Walsh’s possession and back with their mother, Detective Tracy Odom said.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
