Man killed in Saturday wreck was a firefighter, just like his dad

Close to three years ago, Lucas Morace did what he always dreamed of doing. He became a firefighter — just like his dad.
His father, Lt. David Morace, was a fireman with the Moss Point Fire Department for 25 years. The station recently had a celebration for him and his service to the community when he retired, Chief Tom Posey said.
But sadly, that same celebration won’t ever happen for his son.
The 35-year-old died Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash on Mississippi Highway 57.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said it appears Morace was riding his motorcycle southbound when it hit the front driver’s side of a pickup truck. The truck was pulling off of Sunplex Drive, just south of Interstate 10 in Ocean Springs.
The crash is still under investigation, Elkins said.
“He always wanted to be a firefighter,” David Morace said. “We worked just a few months together, but he loved his job.”
Just before his death, Lucas was taking firefighter classes to expand his knowledge.
In his spare time, Lucas liked to fish and hunt. When he was young, his father said, he would often explore the bayou near their home and bring back baby alligators. Lucas would let them go, but the practice continued as he got older until David had to tell him he wasn’t too keen on having full-sized alligators around the house.
Lucas would also go on hunting trips every year in Vancleave, his father said.
Posey said the Moss Point Fire Department is taking Morace’s death hard.
“It’s real tough for us here in the station,” Posey said. “He was a really good guy. He was dependable and always had a smile on his face.”
Lucas became a Moss Point firefighter in September 2014, according to his Facebook page. He went to Ocean Springs High School.
“I’m glad they had the opportunity to at least work together,” Posey said of Lucas and his father.
Visitation is 3 p.m. Wednesday and a service will be at 5 p.m. at the Fontainebleau Community Center in Ocean Springs.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
