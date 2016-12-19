Former VP and long-time spokesman for SRHS Richard Lucas retiring

Singing River Health System’s Communications Director Richard Lucas, formerly vice president of communications, is retiring next week.
He has been with the county hospital system for 35 years. His jobs through the years include: Public relations, media relations, community relations, event planning, marketing and management projects.
The county hospital system CEO Kevin Holland said Lucas has “helped lead us through many good times, as well as some challenging circumstances through the years.”
“No matter the situation, Richard’s presence and skills as a PR professional have been invaluable to our organization, and his service will always be remembered in this manner,” Holland said.
Holland said Lucas has overseen thousands of events in addition to his work with the media.
“I don’t believe I have ever encountered anyone with as much enthusiasm toward his profession, his employer and his community as Richard has,” Holland said, “and he will be sorely missed.”
Lucas is also a longtime member of the Board of Directors of The United Way for Jackson and George Counties, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the D’Iberville-St. Martin Chamber of Commerce. He has also worked with the Pascagoula Public Library, American Red Cross and the Pascagoula Strategic Planning Committee.
Lucas said his fellow employees have been the best, now he looks forward to spending time with his family and civic activities.
