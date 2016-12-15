Washington Avenue back open for business in Ocean Springs

Washington Avenue is open again to traffic after a day and a half of closure.
Traffic was moving over the railroad tracks ahead of the estimated 11 a.m. re-opening.
CSX closed the key downtown crossing at noon Tuesday and kept it closed all day Wednesday as workers repaired the crossing with asphalt. The southbound turning lane off U.S. 90 was blocked with city Public Works signs Wednesday so traffic trying to enter downtown wouldn’t back up on U.S. 90.
Mayor Connie Moran said Thursday that CSX poured asphalt late Wednesday afternoon and wanted to let it cure overnight before re-opening the crossing at Washington Avenue.
Though they had hoped to reopen it to through traffic at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Washington Avenue was still closed at 9 a.m.
A downtown shop owner said they received a text from Moran on Wednesday that CSX promised to have the crossing opened Thursday.
