41-year-old Jackson County woman killed in Monday wreck

A Jackson county woman that was killed in a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon has been identified.
Jackson County Coroner Vicky Broadus said Missie Harris, 41, died Monday in a wreck that occurred around 5 p.m. on Mississippi 613 just south of Hill Avenue in Jackson County.
Broadus said Harris died at the scene.
Harris was driving northbound on Mississippi 613 went her vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
Wesley Muller contributed to this report.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
