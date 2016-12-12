Pascagoula police looking for missing woman

Police are looking for Holly Joiner, 24, who was last seen December 7 at her father’s house on Agnes Street.
Police say Joiner argued with her father, then put a good amount of clothes in a bag and left, which she has previously done.
Joiner has mental-health issues and is without her medication, a news release from the Police Department says. Anyone with information regarding Joiner’s whereabouts is asked to connect Detective Michael Dunn at 228-762-2211.
Joiner is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments