Ocean Springs police chief backs keeping Mardi Gras night parade

Police Chief Mark Dunston said Thursday at a press conference the call for canceling the Ocean Springs night parade was a miscommunication.
The parade has his blessing to roll as scheduled, through downtown Ocean Springs on Feb. 24.
Deputy Police Chief Derek Hoppner addressed the city’s Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night, calling for them to cancel the parade because police officers aren’t safe. Hoppner told city leaders the crowds have assaulted his police officers in the last three years of the parade.
The crowds are rowdy, there’s underage drinking and police have to break up fights, he told the board.
Alderman, however, were leery of canceling the popular parade that drew between 30,000 and 40,000 people last year.
Dunston said his police officers are equipped to handle rowdy crowds, fights and being spit on. But he also said Hoppner was not out of line in his call to aldermen.
But he said, “it did get blown out of proportion and may not have been delivered exactly in the right way.
“It got a little heated.”
