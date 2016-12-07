Supervisor: ‘What we need is a statement from SRHS, Dr. Millette’

Members of the audience asked the Jackson County Board of Supervisors this week if they ever found out why the county hospital system abruptly ended its association with neurologist Dr. Terry Millette.
At the last supervisors meeting, two weeks ago, Supervisor Randy Bosarge called for Singing River Health System CEO Kevin Holland to resign after hearing impassioned patients of Millette’s talk about how the hospital system had cut them off from their doctor and mishandled their transition of care. Multiple sclerosis patients, some undergoing infusions with Millette, were being told they needed to be re-evaluated and also urged to stay with the hospital system.
Bosarge told Eddie Manning and others in the audience, that he looked into the Millette issue and wasn’t fully satisfied with what he found.
“I’m under court order. I can’t talk about it,” Bosarge said. “I want to, but I can’t.”
He said he got no direct response from Holland about the resignation, but what he wants to do is urge the SRHS Board of Trustees to open their meetings to public comment, and allow people to express their frustration directly to the hospital and its board.
Supervisor Ken Taylor said that after looking into the Millette issue, “It looks like SRHS took a responsible action, but I can’t talk further because of HIPPA (federal health care privacy laws).”
“What we need is a public statement from the hospital,” Taylor said, “and maybe one from Millette.”
