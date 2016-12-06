Aldermen ‘blindsided’ by request to cancel popular Ocean Springs parade

Deputy Police Chief Derek Hoppner surprised city aldermen on Tuesday night by asking them to cancel the city’s popular Mardi Gras night parade, saying the move was needed to protect police officers.
He told the Board of Aldermen at the meeting that officers have been assaulted at the parade for the past three years.
Aldermen reacted by defending the well-attended parade and saying the city needs to find a way to make it safer for everyone, even if that means adding barricades and officers.
Hoppner gave the aldermen a memo outlining his complaints before the meeting and said Police Chief Mark Dunston agrees with him. Dunston, however, was out of town, he said, and did not sign the memo.
"My officers are assaulted and no one cares," Hoppner told the board.
He said the night crowd is rowdy and that alcohol is usually involved, including under-aged drinking. There are fights officers have to break up, he said.
"The last three parades we've had officer assaulted," he said.
One was hit in the head with things thrown from a balcony along the parade route, a motorcycle officer was hit in the helmet with a bottle and one was surrounded an kicked trying to break up a fight, Hoppner said.
Aldermen John Gill said he didn't appreciate being "blindsided" by the memo while Alderman Matt McDonnell said he wanted to hear from the police chief himself, before casting a vote on the issue.
The board decided to delay a decision on the fate of the city’s night parade until the next board meeting in December.
Comments