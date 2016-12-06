State submits trial testimony from quadruple killing; victims’ families speak

Prosecutors submitted the 1996 trial transcript in the quadruple murder trial of Stephen McGilberry to a judge and had two of the victims’ relatives testify Tuesday before ending their arguments to keep the killer behind bars for the rest of his life.
At age 16, McGilberry, with the aid of an accomplice who was then 14, used baseball bats to beat death his mother, Patricia Purifoy, his stepfather, Air Force Tsgt. Kenneth Purifoy, his stepsister, Kimberly Self and her son, Kristopher Self, 3.
McGilberry is up for resentencing because of a Supreme Court decision declaring it is a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment to automatically impose a sentence of life without parole to an offender who was younger than 18 when they committed the crimes.
Michael Purifoy, the son of Kenneth Purifoy, drove in from Arkansas to testify on the behalf of the victims.
Purifoy said he wanted to make sure no one forgets what happened to his family and how he and the rest of his relatives have suffered tremendously over the years because of the murders.
Sherry Wright, Patricia Purifoy’s sister, looked straight at McGilberry when she talked about her great nephew Kristopher, saying “that baby, he had no chance.
“He didn’t get to grow up. He didn’t get to have a birthday. You did that.”
Her sister, she said, and the rest of the victims had no opportunity to live out their lives. “I pray that you are kept in jail for your own benefit because you need to be protected from yourself.”
She also recalled how McGilberry in his earlier years had poured hot glue from a glue gun a on boy’s hand and thought it was funny, though the child had to seek medical attention. She also remembered the time McGilberry set fire to his mother’s house, again laughing about what he had done.
She went on to say Patricia Purifoy and her husband were not alcoholics, contrary to what McGilberry has suggested.
“His home life was normal,” she said. “Pat worked for a living. Ken wanted to be a dad to him (McGilberry) so bad. Stephen got to where he could manipulate his mother. It got to where I could see but my sister couldn’t.”
Her nephew, she said, knew how to manipulate his mother as well as others.
“It was always, ‘They, they, they,” she said. “They made me do it.”
When asked by defense attorney’s for McGilberry, Wright said, her niece, Kimberly Self, often took care of her younger brother, but did not serve as his parent despite suggestions from the defense saying otherwise.
When questioned about whether Self served more as a parent to McGilberry because his mother was tending bar, she said, “She (Kim) was little girl.”
Defense attorneys Tom Fortner and Michael Cunningham asked the judge to issue a directed verdict after the state rested.
Fortner argued prosecutors had to show McGilberry was “irredeemable and incorrigible” to the point that he did not deserve to be resentenced to four life sentences with parole.
“What’s clear is that on Oct. 23, 1994, he (McGilberry) committed a terrible crime,” Fortner said, noting his client had served 22 years, 10 of them on death row.
“The four victims will never see the light of day again,” he said. “And I suspect the family of those victims will find any result short of death and dying in prison would not be just at all.”
But, Fortner said, the judge must consider other factors of the defendant, including his mental capacity and his work to improve himself over the years in hopes of one day becoming a productive citizen.
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs denied the defense’s motion for a directed verdict and recessed court until 1 p.m.
