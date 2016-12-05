Demolition won’t touch the special Pascagoula Ice House architecture

Contractors are using heavy equipment to tear down the shrimp processing plant and cold storage warehousing rooms at the historic Pascagoula Ice House.
But the brothers who own the national treasure say they won’t tear down the oldest part of the compound — the offices. That part of the building, with its distinctive white arched windows, is the only example of Mission Revival-style architecture in Mississippi.
The entire structure was a functioning ice and processing plant, employing 47 workers, until a fire in early 2012 burned a portion of the north end. It hasn’t been open for business since.
Warren Gautier told the Sun Herald he and his brother plan to clean up the property for resale.
We'll do a real good job of cleaning up the property. We won't disturb the old ice house.
It will never be an ice house again, but it is part of the city’s history.
It produced ice and electricity and sold coal before Pascagoula became a city. It also housed a power plant for a street car line that ran the distance of River Road and through parts of Moss Point from 1903 to 1921.
The historic structure and the three acres it’s on faces Pascagoula Street in a prime location. It sits back off U.S. 90, behind a vacant lot the state owns, that actually fronts the highway.
The historical marker on the highway says: “The Pascagoula Ice House and Freezer Company was established in the late 1880s. It’s name changed in 1903 when the one-story brick building was built....”
The asking price for the ice house and property is $1 million.
Gautier said, “We’ll do a real good job of cleaning up the property. We won’t disturb the old ice house. We’re hoping someone will want to come in and put in a museum.”
