Sexy in all shapes and sizes at naughty 90’s burlesque show

The Juke Joint was the place to be Saturday night as dozens of people took spots on the back patio, waiting for the Sultry Southern Sirens to take the stage.
The Ocean Springs-based burlesque group hosted their second show at the popular bar and music venue on Government Street, and the show brought guests back to the days when Nirvana played on the radio, Shania Twain was country music’s biggest star, and Hanson was the poster on every teenage girl’s wall.
The show’s theme, Naughty 90’s Night, featured more than a dozen performances and included singing, dancing, ballet, acting and some sensual strip tease.
Crowd favorites included a tribute to the Macarena, Caressa Von Tressa’s high-energy strip tease to that popular Meredith Brooks song that is titled after the b-word, Cora Laveau’s stripped down version of “Criminal” of by Fiona Apple and Ambrosia Le Fleur’s bubble dress made of condoms.
And every time She She Magique took the stage, the crowd went wild. They also loved the Ballerina Bootsie’s dance to “Creep” sang by Brigitte Boudoir. Develish Delight’s chair dance with Boudoir and Bootsie left the crowd wanting more.
Spoiler alert: Brigitte Boudoir even burned her bra at the end of the night.
Sultry Southern Sirens promotes empowerment for women (and men) of all shapes and sizes, captain Jackie McDuffee told the Sun Herald.
The group has not yet announced the date or theme of their next performance.
