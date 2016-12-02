Mayor Moran goes to DC on a NewDEAL for progressive leaders

Mayor Connie Moran was in Washington on Thursday and Friday, chosen to be a part of a national network of state and local officials known to be pro-growth and progressive.
Those who were tapped for the conference are all elected officials. Moran is the only one from Mississippi.
The network of progressives is called NewDEAL, Developing Exceptional American Leaders.
It comprises 140 leaders who are sharing policy solutions from the front lines of government.
“We are gathering in Washington D.C. to meet with the White House, senators and governors, while allowing for time to exchange ideas with each other in a constructive way,” Moran said, while on break between workshops. “This conference comes at an intriguing time as progressives around the country recalibrate — and our efforts in states and cities become even more critical.”
She attended all-day workshops Thursday and Friday.
The organization identifies progressive officials noted for particular achievements. In her case, it was for Hurricane Katrina recovery and smart growth urban planning.
According to the website, NewDEAL aims to bring together leaders “focused on expanding opportunity and to help them develop and spread innovative ideas to spur economic growth that is broadly earned and sustainable.”
The network has honorary chairs: Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments