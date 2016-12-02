Jackson County

December 2, 2016 7:54 AM

Update: Traffic flowing on Interstate 10 after fuel spill

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 10 near Ocean Springs after a three-vehicle accident involving a diesel spill temporarily blocked one eastbound lane.

MDOT reported a crash at Interstate 10 eastbound near Exit 50 at 7:10 a.m. One of the vehicles was an 18-wheeler that dislodged diesel on to the roadway, causing the left lane of eastbound I-10 to be closed.

Chase Elkins, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman, said some of the people involved in the wreck sustained injuries.

A Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene the clean up the fuel.

Sun Herald will update this story.

Related content

Jackson County

Comments

Videos

Gautier man rolls through Christmas

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos