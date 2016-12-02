Update: Traffic flowing on Interstate 10 after fuel spill

Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 10 near Ocean Springs after a three-vehicle accident involving a diesel spill temporarily blocked one eastbound lane.
MDOT reported a crash at Interstate 10 eastbound near Exit 50 at 7:10 a.m. One of the vehicles was an 18-wheeler that dislodged diesel on to the roadway, causing the left lane of eastbound I-10 to be closed.
Chase Elkins, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman, said some of the people involved in the wreck sustained injuries.
A Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene the clean up the fuel.
