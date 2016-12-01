This Christmas lights display does more than just draw a crowd

Josh and Chrisley Barton’s Christmas display of 50,000 lights has its own Facebook page.
When Christmas gets closer, cars will line up in both directions “as far as you can see” for a chance to pass in front of the house at 3924 River Pine Drive in the Riverwood subdivision in Moss Point.
The Barton display appears to dance, programmed to coordinate with music from an FM radio station. Money put in the donation box on the front lawn goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family donates roughly $1,000 each year.
This is the eighth year the Bartons have put up the elaborate, vibrant celebration of Christmas. The lights go up after Halloween and pay tribute to Thanksgiving.
“We’ve invested a lot, but it’s for a good cause,” Chrisley Barton told the Sun Herald. “We started off just to have fun with it. Then we turned it into a charity activity.”
The display has grown over the years.
LED bulbs help keep the electric bill reasonable. It takes about 90 hours to install and program. Josh Barton hates climbing on the roof, but he has help.
They have three children, a 17-year-old who works on the installation, a 13-year-old, and a 6-year-old “who’s obsessed with it.”
“We try to do this for the kids,” Chrisley Barton said. “Everyone thinks Santa lives at our house.”
They replace about 25 percent of the display each year as bulbs or strings go bad, Josh Barton said. The cost is about $400 a year.
“We collect more than we put into it,” he said. “And of course people are happy to come and see it.
“Every year I’m up on the roof, thinking, ‘Why am I doing this?’ because I hate getting up there. But when people start pulling up, I remember.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
