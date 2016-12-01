Gautier man rolls through Christmas

Moss Point Mayor Billy Bloomfield tells about uncollected bills and money believed to have been embezzled from the Moss Point Utilities Department. Two employees have resigned from the department and the State Auditor’s office is investigating.
Members of Dantzler Memorial United Methodist are holding a 24-hour prayer vigil Monday and Tuesday to “Pray for Our Nation,” as the nation prepares to elect its next president. Concerns over the divisiveness of the election has led the congregation to stage the vigil, inviting other churches to participate.
Twelve people attended the first service at Mosiac Church in Ocean Springs, now they are building a new sanctuary with seating for 1,100. The church has experienced phenomenal growth after being founded eight years ago.
A year after her husband and two other men died in a plane crash in the Mississippi Sound south of Jackson County, Tina Cook of Saucier is still working to recover their bodies. Several individuals and organizations have helped with the search and they believe they know where the bodies are.