Gautier man rolls through Christmas

James Stevens of Gautier enjoys decorating his vehicle in Christmas lights to spread cheer during the holiday season.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

Jackson County

Moss Point church prays for the presidential election

Members of Dantzler Memorial United Methodist are holding a 24-hour prayer vigil Monday and Tuesday to “Pray for Our Nation,” as the nation prepares to elect its next president. Concerns over the divisiveness of the election has led the congregation to stage the vigil, inviting other churches to participate.

Jackson County

Widow: We want to bring him back home

A year after her husband and two other men died in a plane crash in the Mississippi Sound south of Jackson County, Tina Cook of Saucier is still working to recover their bodies. Several individuals and organizations have helped with the search and they believe they know where the bodies are.

