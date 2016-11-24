Mississippi Museum of Art taps three Coast artists for Invitational

Three Coast artists are among 18 selected statewide by an outside curator this year for the Mississippi Museum of Art’s Invitational exhibition, a show that happens only every other year.
The 18, announced on the MMA website, are now invited to apply for the prestigious Jane Crater Hiatt Artist Fellowship designed to “nurture and invigorate” artists in the state with a $15,000 grant.
The Mississippi Invitational is prestigious in its own right, and the Coast artists who earned the honor this year are Ocean Springs’ Joey Rice and Jerrod Partridge and Gulfport’s Michael Richardson.
“Of contemporary Mississippi artists, this is the most prestigious,” said MMA’s Elizabeth Abston, curator of the collection. This year, 115 applied.
Started in 1997, “the Mississippi Invitational surveys recent developments by contemporary visual artists living and working across the state and includes work in diverse media,” the MMA says.
The 2016 exhibition is open to the public from Dec. 17 to Feb. 18. The artists reception will be Jan. 13.
Rice, whose latest work with handmade paper and pastels, depicts the sky with its ever-shifting panorama of color, shape and movement. It encompasses elements of form and light.
Partridge’s work selected by the MMA is oil and metal leaf on handmade paper. Richardson’s are intricate pieces executed in a form of engraving called intaglio.
Coast is well-represented
Through the years, the Coast has been well-represented, not only in the Invitational, but also in the Jane Crater Hiatt.
“Some use the money from the fellowship to travel,” Abston said. “One went to Italy and one went to Ireland. Some use it to do workshops that they may not be able to afford on their own.”
Winners of that fellowship donate a piece to the MMA permanent collection.
Coast Hiatt winners from the past:
▪ Carolyn Busenlener, Pearlington, 2014
▪ Evert Witte, Bay St. Louis, 2011
▪ Lee Renninger, Gulfport, 2009
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Opening reception Mississippi Invitational
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 13
- Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 North Lamar St., Jackson
