Corporate official to address deli workers’ refusal to serve cop

Piggly Wiggly’s corporate office will release a statement Wednesday regarding two deli workers’ refusal to serve a uniformed police officer, a corporate spokeswoman said.
The local Piggly Wiggly is associated with Food Giant Supermarkets, which was not immediately prepared to answer questions when contacted by the Sun Herald.
A store official has confirmed the two deli workers, both young women, have been suspended.
The incident early Sunday night was fueled by a Facebook post of a woman who said the officer is her fiancé. She claims one or both female deli workers said “I’m not going to serve him.” Her post went viral and was then removed. However, the same post appears on the Piggly Wiggly’s Facebook page under a different woman’s name.
Pascagoula Police Officer Scott Clayton was in uniform and had just gotten off work when he stopped by the store to buy items to make sandwiches.
It’s just a shame it happened. Nobody deserves to be ignored when they ask for service.
Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams
Video surveillance shows him standing by the deli section for a couple of minutes before he asked for help, Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said. The women spoke to each other and kept working, but it was apparent they were not going to serve him, Adams said.
“It’s just a shame it happened,” Adams said. “Nobody deserves to be ignored when they ask for service.”
“Were his feelings hurt? Yes. But it’s not the first time his feelings have been hurt and it won’t be the last. Any time a uniformed police officer goes in a room or store, all eyes are on the officer. If you go in a store in plain clothes, only a few people will notice you.”
The deli incident “was a very, very isolated incident,” Adams said.
“Officer Clayton is fine with it and he is willing to accept whatever the corporate office decides. He knows it is no reflection on the corporation, the store and most of its employees.”
Store Manager Barry Carmack has given the Sun Herald the same description of the video as Adams described. Carmack declined to make further comment Wednesday.
It’s business as usual at the store. Shoppers were making purchases Wednesday in preparation for Thanksgiving.
The store’s Facebook page shares Thanksgiving recipes, decorating tips and specials. And it includes comments from some who are calling for a boycott.
“It’s not fair for people to take this out on the Piggly Wiggly,” said Adams. “This does not diminish our relationship with the store and most of its employees.
Adams said the Pascagoula Police Department has a long-standing relationship with the store.
“We order food there two or three times a year for retirement parties,” he said.
“It’s where I shop because it’s on my way home. In fact, I’m heading there right now for some food for Thanksgiving.”
