Store: Deli workers suspended for refusing to serve police officer

Two deli workers at the local Piggly Wiggly have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation regarding their refusal to serve a uniformed police officer, a store official said.
Both are young women, Assistant Manager Johnny Rogers said Tuesday.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” he said.
Store Manager Barry Carmack, who was off work Tuesday, and Pascagoula police Sgt. Doug Adams both confirmed surveillance video shows the two deli workers declined to serve Pascagoula police officer Scott Clayton early Sunday night.
The longtime officer had stopped by the store after the end of his shift and to pick up items for sandwiches, said Adams, who referred to the situation as “an isolated incident.”
Adams said Clayton paid for his other purchases after the workers refused to help him at the deli, and he left the store.
Clayton is not the one who made the issue public.
A woman identified as Hannah Mae, his fianceé, had posted about the incident on Facebook. The workers turned their backs on him and said, “I’m not serving him,” she wrote.
Her post went viral but she removed it Monday. Some commenters on Facebook called for a boycott of the store.
“It was kinda blown out of proportion,” Rogers said.
Carmack on Monday said he had notified his corporate office. He said statements taken during the investigation would be turned over to Piggly Wiggly’s human resources office. He said he learned of the incident on Facebook.
Moss Point Interim Chief of Police Brandon Ashley said he is unaware of what happened.
“I have not spoken to anyone regarding the Piggly Wiggly incident and I really do not know what happened there,” he said. “(The) only info that I know about the incident is what has been in the news.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
