Man burned while rescuing his children from house fire

The father of three small children suffered burns on his hands and lips while rescuing them from a house fire, Ocean Springs Fire Chief Jeffrey Ponson said.
His wife was unharmed but the children were suffering from smoke inhalation after the fire on Tuesday left their home uninhabitable, he said.
The fire on Robinson Avenue was reported about 7:50 a.m. When firefighters reached the brick home, they saw heavy fire and smoke, Ponson said.
“Firefighters attacked the fire and put it out while medical personnel tended to those injured,” he said.
The father was taken to a burn unit at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama.
The children appeared to be preschool-age.
Half the home was damaged by heavy fire and smoke and the rest of the house has smoke damage, Ponson said.
“I’m calling Red Cross now to see how about help for the family,” he said.
It appears an electrical problem with wiring in a wall started the fire in a closet, Ponson said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
