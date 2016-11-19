Third pedestrian killed in Jackson County in 7 weeks

A Biloxi man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night in St. Martin.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said Michael Holloway, 41, was walking on Lemoyne Boulevard around 11 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
“Mr. Holloway died at the scene of the accident,” Moody said.
Holloway was the second pedestrian to be killed in Jackson County in slightly more than a week.
On Nov. 6, 79-year-old George Gray was killed while walking at night on Tucker Road. Authorities said it appeared Gray was walking in the middle of a lane wearing dark clothing when he was struck.
The driver of the car that hit him was not charged.
And in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, a 50-year-old D’Iberville man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 10.
Moody said Claude W. McEwen died near exit 50 in Jackson County.
“It looked like Mr. McEwen had some car trouble on the interstate and he pulled over and was trying to flag a car down for help when he was hit,” Moody said.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
