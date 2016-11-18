Pascagoula man left home to run errands and never returned

Pascagoula police are asking for the public’s help to find a 71-year-old man who left his home on Tuesday to run errands and has not been seen since.
Frazier “Denver” Breazeale told his wife, Peggy Breazeale, he was going to run errands on Tuesday but has not returned to their home on the 4400 block of Shadow Wood Circle, police said. Breazeale left in a white 2002 Isuzu Rodeo, tag number JKR 686.
Police said Breazeale is diabetic and is without medication.
He is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches and weighs about 150 pounds. Breazeale has thick gray hair along with a medium gray beard. He left his home in tennis shoes and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Breazeale’s whereabouts should call the Pascagoula Police Department at 762-2211or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments