Buy an Empty Bowl, fill it with gourmet soup to help the homeless

Dr. Jennifer Sutton DVM loved her collection of bowls from Empty Bowls benefits she attended years ago in Cincinnati.
They were beautiful pieces of pottery that reminded her that she had contributed to a solution for the homeless in her community.
She lost them to Hurricane Katrina when she lost her home, a time when she became very aware of what it was like to need help.
She was seven months pregnant with twins when the hurricane hit in 2005, and she marveled at the support she and others received from volunteers “who just came to help with no expectation of reward.”
“I wanted to make a difference myself. I wanted to get back in touch with the under-served community,” she said, and she became a member of the board for the Open Doors Homeless Coalition, a centralized network serving 50 agencies on the Coast that in turn serve the homeless and others in need.
You get fabulous soup and a bowl to take home.
Mary Simmons, director of Open Doors Homeless Coalition
This year, Sutton and the coalition are bringing an Empty Bowls benefit for the homeless to Ocean Springs’ Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center. It will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
You buy a $30 ticket online or at the door. On Saturday, you choose a hand-crafted bowl made by local artists and fill it with soup donated from Coast restaurants including kitchens at the Beau Rivage, Salute Italian Restaurant, Mary Mahoney’s Old French House, Olive Garden, Martha’s Tea Room, Sassy Salads, Pho and others.
There will be desert, tea and coffee, a silent auction and light entertainment as well, and the money goes to a coalition that is working to end homelessness on the Coast.
Artist Barney Adams of Pass Christian is moving his Hunter Jaguar Studio to a new location and donated three boxes of bowls. Shearwater Pottery, as well as students and other organizations contributed bowls for the event.
“There has been a wonderful participation on the bowls,” said Open Doors Director Mary Simmons. “Board members and staff worked hard, the word spread and the response has been phenomenal.”
She said the organization has been planning this for two years and worked hard on it for the last six months. The bowls were being packed for delivery to the Mary C. on Thursday.
Community fund-raising is new for the coalition that mostly operates on grants and offers a screening process and helpline to better connect people in need with the Coast agency that offers services.
Simmons said this event will not only raise money, but also awareness.
“Plus, you get fabulous soup and a bowl to take home,” Simmons said.
With this benefit, Sutton said she plans to start her collection again of Empty Bowls as she and the coalition bring the idea to others.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Mary C. O’Keefe, 1600 Government Street,
Comments