Retired park ranger takes 22-pushup challenge all around the Coast

Ben Moore first heard about the challenge while sailing to the Caribbean with a friend — 22 pushups a day for 22 days. That friend later challenged him to do it
The retired National Park Service ranger from Pascagoula, in his second week of pushups, has put his own spin on the challenge.
Moore is completing the task at a different Coast location every day and posting the videos.
The Sun Herald invites you to suggest special sites that honor veterans. The challenge that has swept the country is bringing awareness to the sobering statistic that U.S. military veterans with PTSD kill themselves at a rate of 22 a day.
Veterans suffer post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of combat when stress reactions don’t go away over time, and even get worst, according to Military.com. What comes with it are nightmares, flashbacks, sleep difficulties and being emotionally numb.
Moore did pushups on the bow of the USS Alabama in Mobile for Veterans Day. He’s found a World War II jeep and a hill in front of Ingalls Shipyard with the Navy destroyers in the background.
It’s really about this awareness of what’s happening to veterans. I’m just an old guy doing pushups.
Ben Moore, former National Park Service Ranger
He’s done his pushups at the Ocean Springs Vietnam Memorial, where the faces of fallen soldiers are etched in black stone.
Moore retired a couple of years ago at 57 and has time on his hands, he said. Taking the challenge to a new place each day makes it much more interesting, he said. “I’m not recycling the same one every day.”
This week he will go to a little-known memorial on Park Road in Ocean Springs where a Park Service ranger was killed in the line of duty.
“But it’s really about this awareness of what’s happening to veterans,” he said. “I’m just an old guy doing pushups.”
