Support historic Ocean Springs at cocktail fundraiser

The Historic Ocean Springs Association is holding its annual Ho Ho HOSA cocktail party fund-raising event at Gulf Hills Hotel on Friday honoring hotel manager Donna Brown and Pat Joachim, former USM Gulf Coast associate provost, as HOSA Hometown Heroes.
Brown helped her community during Hurricane Katrina, and Joachim was associate provost at the time of Katrina and was instrumental in creating order for the school’s Coast students, even though many USM facilities were destroyed, HOSA said. Joachim has served in administrative positions with Ocean Springs School District.
HOSA also will announce the winner of the Bob & Virginia Meyer Award for an exceptional restoration project in the Ocean Springs historic district. It serves to advance the spirit and unique charm of Ocean Springs.
With only 125 tickets available, we hope to sell out.
Mickey Williams with HOSA
The party is HOSA’s major fundraiser, and proceeds benefit historic Marshall Park and the HOSA Griffies/Tinney Scholarship Program.
There will be a limited silent and live auction and heavy hors d’oeuvres by Broome’s Catering.
HOSA is a 27-year-old community nonprofit supported by business and individual members since 1989 and has contributed to community projects valued at more than $580,000.
The event is from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Individual tickets are $60 and available from Mickey Williams 217-0421 or Melanie Allen at 872-0846. Tickets also can be ordered via email from HOSAOceanSprings@aol.com.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
HO HO HOSA annual fund raiser:
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday at Gulf Hills Hotel
What: Celebrate Ocean Springs Classics is the theme
Tickets: For tickets, contact HOSA at HOSAOceanSprings@aol.com, Mickey Williams at 217-0421 or Melanie Allen at 872-0846
