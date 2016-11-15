Still at it at 95, meet the world’s longest playing church organist

Ida Mae Cumbest is 95, and she’s had a tough year, but she’s still the longest playing church organist and pianist in the world.
And she’s on the mend.
Cumbest earned the distinction in 2011, having 69 certified years in the job of organist and pianist at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church in east Jackson County. She was working on her 75th year in April when she fell and broke her hip.
Back from a hip replacement, she had resumed her place at the front of the church playing for a couple of months when she suffered a stroke. Even though things looked grim, the church held her job open for her return. She finished rehab and told the church this week that she would return to play on Sunday.
“I never cease to be amazed at my Mom,” Mark Cumbest posted on Facebook on Nov. 1. “In October, she suffered a stroke. Tonight on her piano she played for me the old gospel song, ‘Where Could I Go,’ from memory.”
Mark Cumbest admits it looked grim after the stroke. Her right side was very week and she couldn’t speak coherently, he said. But a hospital stay and intestive rehab worked.
I just think it’s a blessing that I’m able to still play and have a sound mind.
Ida Mae Cumbest, world’s longest tenured church organist and pianist
Her title is based on the length of time she has been employed as the church’s organist and pianist, and while she was out, they held the job for her. The organist bench remained empty, however, while the church pianist carried the load on Sundays.
An organist at a Catholic church in the Philippines challenged Cumbest, “and she defended her crown,” Mark Cumbest said. “He was close, but she had him by about five years.”
There was a lot of paperwork and evidence that had to be presented to get her certified for the record. Guiness World Records of London created a category for her accomplishment.
In an interview with the Sun Herald in 2011, she said, “I just think it’s a blessing that I’m able to still play and have a sound mind. I enjoy it. It’s not something I feel like I have to get up and do on Sunday morning. ‘I’ve got to go,’ doesn’t enter my mind.”
