Burlesque, bellydance in the spotlight in Ocean Springs

Twelve people attended the first service at Mosiac Church in Ocean Springs, now they are building a new sanctuary with seating for 1,100. The church has experienced phenomenal growth after being founded eight years ago.
A year after her husband and two other men died in a plane crash in the Mississippi Sound south of Jackson County, Tina Cook of Saucier is still working to recover their bodies. Several individuals and organizations have helped with the search and they believe they know where the bodies are.
Ocean Springs resident Matt Campbell explains how a bi-directional meter measures electricity flow in two directions. Campbell and his wife, Lea, are able to sell the excess energy that their solar panels produce to their utility company.
Retired Ocean Springs theater teacher Sandra Camphor’s house was badly damaged by a storm in April, but friends and former students came together to fix it. On Saturday, Camphor got her first look at the house and all the improvements that were made.