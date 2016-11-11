Is the ‘Billion Dollar Buyer’ next for Coast millennial inventor?

It’s been a busty year for Pascagoula High School graduate Kaylie Mitchell.
First and foremost, Mitchell, a senior graphic design student at Mississippi State University who will be graduating in a few weeks, and her business partner Hagan Walker, invented the beverage lighting product Glo. The ice cube-sized product is the first lighted drink infuser.
Mitchell and Walker $10,000 from the MSU Entrepreneurship Center for their start-up company Vibe, which distributes Glo. The duo also recently won $3,000 from Innovate Mississippi. And for the first time since Glo was invented, Mitchell is on the Coast selling her product.
She is one of the many vendors who has a booth at Christmas City USA at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center. The gift show runs Friday through Sunday.
“We are very exited to be on the Coast,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been redesigning our packaging for the show and we have special deals and we will also be distributing Glo at some bars along the Coast.”
If you haven’t seen Mitchell in a while or tried her product, you may want to do so this weekend as it may only be a matter of time until Glo is in demand on a national level.
Altho Mitchell and Walker have pondered appearing on ABC TV’s “Shark Tank,” another reality competition that has caught their attention.
“We made an audition tape to be on the third season of “Billion Dollar Buyer,” she said “We saw Pop Brothers on there and we really think we have a very good chance of getting on the show.”
