Who was your favorite? See who won awards at Peter Anderson festival

The Ocean Springs Chamber Main Street Tourism Bureau has announced the top exhibitors from last weekend’s 38th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the city’s top-drawing festival event that fills downtown.
Each year, during the two-day fest, judges go from booth-to-booth evaluating work and selecting the event’s top artists.
“Judges travel the show and evaluate the booths to honor individual artists or craftsmen’s work with one of the annual awards,” said Cynthia Sutton, executive director of the chamber.
This year’s winners:
▪ Best of Show: Donald Portschy of Greensboro, Georgia, for his metal wall hangings with both realistic and abstract designs. The award is sponsored by Blue Moon.
▪ Peter Anderson Legacy Award: Robin Rodgers of Tallahassee, Florida, for his original wheel-thrown pottery vessels with sculpted, carved and incised imagery of wildlife, birds and sea creatures.
▪ Award for the Creative Arts: Ross De La Garza of Blanco, Texas, for his whimsical, hand-built, Raku-fired fish, teapots and vessels.
▪ Booth Award: Sarah and Kaylin Lee of Monroe, Louisiana, for their M&K House booth filled with handmade vintage-style artisan jewelry and handmade blankets.
▪ Mississippi Press Award of Excellence: Cheryl Baker of Springfield, Missouri, for her digital art virtually painted.
Winners received plaques complete with Shearwater tiles and cash prizes.
