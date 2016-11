Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

Ryan Hyer questions why the mother of their daughter, Cassie Barker, is still free after their daughter, 3, was found unresponsive in her car in September. Barker, a former Long Beach police officer, had been investigated in 2015 by DHS after Gulfport police had to break her car window after Cheyenne had been left in the car alone at a store.