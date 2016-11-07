Why you shouldn’t wear your Trump hat to the polls tomorrow

Those who run elections in Mississippi are dead serious about scrutinizing what you wear this year to the polls.
No popular slogans from either of the main candidates. They consider it a form of campaigning.
This year is expected to be particularly hard to monitor because so many of the election come-backs and slogans are making it onto T-shirts.
Don’t wear anything that pumps up or puts down a candidate.
Not a hat that says “Make America Great Again,” or a T-shirt that says “I’m With Her” or even one with an angry cat face and the explanation of how it “grabs back.”
County Election Commission Chairman Danny Glaskox put it this way:
“OK ALL YOU VOTERS OUT THERE! Just a little heads up ...!
Please don’t wear any clothing with any type of campaign materials printed on them when you go to the polls. You will be asked to leave IMMEDIATELY because it is against the law!
.... Please don’t chance it when you go to vote. If you wear such items and you refuse to leave, then you WILL be arrested and may go to jail.
Just a little warning so you won’t be embarrassed when you go vote.
But by ALL means, exercise your right to vote!”
USA Today has already reported a Texas man arrested, during early voting. He wore his Donald Trump “Basket of Deplorables” T-shirt and was arrested when he wouldn’t turn it inside out.
Don’t bring or wear any type of campaign materials or slogans into a polling place, or for that matter, within 150 feet of voting booths.
If you don’t believe us, call the Secretary of State’s HOTLINE: 800-829-6786
