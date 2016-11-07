Jackson County

Elderly man killed in middle of Jackson County road

George Gray, 79, died after being struck early Sunday morning while walking along Tucker Road north of Ocean Springs, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.

A news release from Sheriff Mike Ezell says George Gray was walking north in the middle of the southbound lane in dark clothes. The driver of a Mitsubishi Eclipse struck him. Gray hit the windshield and landed in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Eclipse has been identified but has not been charged with a crime. An investigation is continuing.

A few minutes before Gray was hit, another driver saw the elderly man walking in the road and called 911 because he feared Gray would be run over.

