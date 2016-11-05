The art and attendees of this year's Peter Anderson Festival

Sidney Carter paints while tending his booth at the 38th annual Peter Anderson Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Hundreds gather in downtown Ocean Springs for the 38th annual Peter Anderson Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Visitors look at the art work of ballpoint pen artist Tai Taeoalii, left, skateboard artist Jeffrey St. Romain at the 38th annual Peter Anderson Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Kowit Jitpraphai makes miniature pastries from clay while exhibiting his work at the 38th annual Peter Anderson Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Sebastian Noffsinger, 3, looks at the art on display at the Ocean Springs for the 38th annual Peter Anderson Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Artist Jeffrey St. Romain sketches while tending his booth featuring skateboard art at the 38th annual Peter Anderson Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
