Don’t miss these five things — and more — at the Peter Anderson Festival

The 38th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival is in full swing in beautiful downtown Ocean Springs.
If you plan on going Saturday or Sunday, know that parking is pretty tight but free transportation is available. To catch the bus, park at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary or Oak Park Elementary, both at 2300 Government St. Buses are also running from Greyhound Stadium at 1005 Hanley Road.
There are more than 200 vendors set up. Be sure not to miss these five things — and plenty more — at the festival:
Scuba Steve Clothing
One of the Coast’s favorite clothiers, Scuba Steve Clothing, has a booth set up on the corner of Washington Avenue and Government Street selling its colorful coastal attire.
And the good news is that Scuba Steve himself, aka Steve Johnson, is at his booth. Johnson was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago.
“I’m doing great and I’m really glad to be here,” Johnson said.
This is the first festival Johnson’s attended in almost a year, so be sure to stop buy and but a shirt and snag a free hug.
Nana’s Gourmet Goodies
If you start craving something sweet during your journey around the festival, look for Nana’s Gourmet Goodies in Cash Alley. Nana Miller and her family made the trek down from Vancleave with their famous mini pound cakes, which are available in 13 flavors. The flavors include sweet potato, Key lime and 7-Up.
Christopher Inglis Stebly
If you are looking for the official poster of the festival, why not get one directly from the source. Artist Christopher Inglis Stebly has a booth set up near the main entrance where he is selling his posters, art and t-shirts.
Mann Kettle Corn
It’s sweet, it’s salty and it’s a hit at the Peter Anderson Festival. Mann Kettle Corn of Hurley has a booth right off of Washington Avenue. They are cooking the kettle corn right on the spot.
Norm Bait Lures
Sure, it’s a festival centered around pottery, but there’s something pretty remarkable about hand-made fishing lures. Norm Bait Lures of Saucier has hundreds of hand-made lures ready for the wall or the mouth of a fish.
And there’s plenty more to see and do. The festival runs until 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments