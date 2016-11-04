Two injured in Vancleave accident Thursday night

A two-vehicle accident in Vancleave sent two people to area hospitals on Thursday night.
Marcia Hill of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at the interconnection of Poticaw Bayou Road and Mt. Pleasant Road in Vancleave. The accident involved a pickup and a Jeep, Hill said.
She said the occupants of the Jeep had to be extricated by emergency responders. Hill said one of the victims was airlifted to USA Medical Caner in Mobile and the other was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital by ambulance.
Hill said the injuries were believed to have been non-life threatening but she had no additional information on their present conditions.
The accident is under investigation.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329
